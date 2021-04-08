Night curfew imposed in Ghaziabad as Covid cases rise

Image Source : FILE Night curfew imposed in Ghaziabad

A night curfew has been imposed in Ghaziabad following a rise in coronavirus cases in the region. The restriction will remain effective till April 17. It will go on from 10 pm till 5 am.

"It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in Ghaziabad district. The order comes into effect from tonight," Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said today.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has also put into effect a night curfew in Ghaziabad to control Covid cases.

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases since the last few days. The state reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930.

On Wednesday, the Lucknow administration imposed a night curfew in areas under the Lucknow Municipal Corporation from Thursday till April 16 from 9 pm to 6 am. The Lucknow district administration said that all educational institutions, barring medical, nursing and para-medical institutes, would remain closed till April 15. Examinations would be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to protocols.

Night curfew has also been imposed in Kanpur from 10 pm to 6 am and will remain in place till April 30.

