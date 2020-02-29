Ghaziabad: NH-24 caves in near Pratap Vihar; long queue of vehicles cause massive traffic jam

Ghaziabad: NH-24 sinks infront of Pratap Vihar; long ques of vehicles experienced

National Highway 24 from Ghaziabad to Delhi witnessed a massive traffic jam when a stretch of the road caved in Pratap Vihar. Disruptions in the road led to long que of vehicles on the highway. As per reports, no damage to life or property has been caused by the caving in of road that was caused by untimely rainfall on the road towards the national capital.

Chaos was witnessed on the road with people standing in the que. NH24 is the only highway that connects Ghaziabad to Delhi. Construction work has also been going on at the NH24 as process to widen the road has been going on.