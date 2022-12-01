Ghaziabad: 3 minor girls trapped in Crossing Republik's apartment's lift howling for help | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ghaziabad: 3 minor girls trapped in Crossing Republik's apartment's lift howling for help

Ghaziabad: In a shocking case of negligence, three little girls were seen in a CCTV video weeping and calling for desperate help after being trapped in a lift in a Ghaziabad society.

As per reports, the incident took place at "Assotech The Nest" society in Ghaziabad where all three minors were trapped in an elevator for nearly 25 minutes. Security camera footage from November 29 shows the girls, around eight or nine years old, panicking in the elevator, trying to get help. The issue came into light after one of the girl's father filed a police complaint.

"They were stuck for 20-25 minutes, and their lives were in danger," the complaint from a parent said.

Such incidents of residents being stuck in lifts are increasingly becoming common in the Delhi-NCR region, especially Noida and Ghaziabad, where hundreds of new building projects have come up in recent years.

Similarly, in a case which was reported in October, a 11-year-old boy remained trapped inside a lift for 45 minutes at the Paramount Emotions society in Greater Noida. The boy was eventually recused.

