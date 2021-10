Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bus falls from Ghaziabad flyover.

Many people feared injured after a bus fell from Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. As per initial reports, the police is present at the spot and a rescue operation is underway.

It was a private bus which was taking employees of a company from Noida.

A bike rider and two children were seriously injured after being hit by the bus when it fell down.

