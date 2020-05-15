Apartment body in Ghaziabad allows societies to relax lockdown curbs on entry

Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS 3 societies in Ghaziabad remove lockdown restrictions. Here's what they have allowed

The Federation of Associaton of Apartment Owners has asked societies to remove the curbs imposed by the authorities and come up with their own guidelines as to how they can keep their societies free from coronavirus. "The order categorically says all essential as well as non-essential services are allowed under certain conditions but not in the containment zones. These are elected bodies and the decisions of what is and what isn't allowed is purely theirs," said Anil Sharma, secretary of the federation.

Three societies -- Arihant Harmony in Ahimsa Khand, Gulmohar Garden in Raj Nagar Extension and GC Grand in Vaibhav Khand -- immediately followed up with relaxation in norms, Time of India reported.

"There will be no restriction of any kind from the executive side. You are all responsible citizens and we expect you to follow all the rules of administration responsibly. The executive will start all the maintenance work from May 18," said Vikas Mehta, secretary of Arihant Harmony AOA, was quoted as saying by TOI.

The entry of domestic staff will also be allowed in society from now on. One staff member will, however, be restricted to one house.

What is Allowed and What is Not

Arihant Harmony Gulmohar Garden GC Grand Domestic Staff Allowed (only one flat each) Allowed Allowed (Staff to stay at home they work in) Plumbers, electricians Allowed Allowed Allowed (residents must escort them from the gate) Online delivery executives Allowed (till doorstep) Allowed Allowed (only till main gate) Walking Allowed Allowed Allowed Guests Allowed Allowed Allowed (Only in case of an emergency)

