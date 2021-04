Image Source : INDIA TV A massive fire broke out at Jaipura Mall in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area.

A massive fire has engulfed a shopping mall in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No report of any casualty has been received so far.

Several fire tenders are at the spot to control the blaze which broke out on the second floor of Jaipuria mall.

The mall is situated close to a highrise residential society.

Image Source : INDIA TV The fire destroyed a large part of the shopping mall.

More Details Are Awaited.

