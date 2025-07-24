Ghaziabad fake embassy: Harshvardhan Jain's links with foreign arms dealer, godman emerge in hawala trade

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has made a significant breakthrough in the Ghaziabad fake embassy case, uncovering a high-profile international hawala racket during its investigation. The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, has revealed crucial details during interrogation and scrutiny of seized documents.
According to the STF, Harshvardhan Jain was introduced to several high-profile individuals through a notorious self-styled godman named Chandraswami. These included Dubai-based arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and Hyderabad native Ehsaan Ali Syed, who currently holds Turkish citizenship.
Ehsaan Ali, operating through a Switzerland and Bahrain-based firm called Western Advisory Group, is accused of large-scale brokerage and loan fraud activities.
Companies across multiple countries involved
The investigation revealed that Harshvardhan Jain had established several companies in various countries:
- UK: State Trading Corporation Ltd and East India Company UK Ltd
- UAE: Island General Trading Company LLC
- Mauritius: Indira Overseas Ltd
- Cameroon (Africa): Cameroon Ispat SARL
These companies are suspected of having been used to facilitate fraudulent financial activities.
International bank accounts
The STF has also uncovered a complex web of bank accounts held by Harshvardhan Jain:
- 6 accounts in Dubai
- 1 account in Mauritius
- 3 accounts in the UK
- 1 account in India
In addition, Jain was found in possession of two PAN cards, which were reportedly used to open multiple domestic and international bank accounts. The legality of these accounts is currently under detailed investigation.
Ehsaan Ali Syed's criminal history
Between 2008 and 2011, Ehsaan Ali’s firm Western Advisory Group collected approximately GBP 25 million in commissions for allegedly facilitating loans worth GBP 70 million from Swiss-based companies. After defrauding these firms, he fled the country.
On 22 November 2022, Ehsaan was arrested by London police at the request of Swiss authorities. In July 2023, the Westminster Court approved his extradition to Switzerland, where the Zurich Court later sentenced him to six and a half years in prison.
Chandraswami’s role and the London connection
Investigators have learned that Chandraswami played a key role in connecting Harshvardhan Jain with Ehsaan Ali. He reportedly sent Jain to London, where the two collaborated to form multiple shell companies, which were then used to execute high-value brokerage schemes and fraud. This modus operandi appears to have been consistent in multiple jurisdictions.The STF believes that more prominent names could emerge as the investigation progresses. Given the scale of the financial fraud and the network of international actors involved, authorities are continuing their probe into related accounts, companies and individuals suspected to be part of this international operation.