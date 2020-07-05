Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
  Explosion in Ghaziabad factory claims 7 lives, 4 persons injured

Explosion in Ghaziabad factory claims 7 lives, 4 persons injured

An explosion in a factory in Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad has caused 7 deaths. 4 persons have been injured.

New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2020 18:13 IST
An explosion in a factory in Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad has caused 7 deaths. 4 persons have been injured. The factory manufactures birthday candles. Uttar Pradesh Chif Minister Yogi Adityanath has given condolences to the families. The CM has instructed District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to rush to the spot and expedite the rescue work. They have been instructed to probe the matter and submit a report today evening.

(More details awaited)

Watch | 7 persons dead and 4 injured in an explosion at a factory in Modi Nagar

