Earthquake tremors felt in Ghaziabad

An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning. According to the National Centre for Sesimology, the tremors were felt at 4.05 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.
There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property because of the earthquake.
The Delhi-NCR region has recorded more than 15 low-intensity quakes from April this year.
Meanwhile, scientists had earlier warned that the national capital might witness a massive earthquake imminent in the Himalayan foothills. The impact of such an earthquake might be "heavily damaging" for a densely populated city like Delhi.
Scientists base their conclusions based on the fact that the region had remained seismically quiet for 600-700 years, creating an “enormous stacking up of seismic strain”, which could result in an earthquake of a magnitude of 8.5 or more at any time in the near future.