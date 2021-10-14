1 dead, 3 injured after bus falls from Bhatia Modh flyover in UP's Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. 1 dead, 3 injured after bus falls from Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad.

Around one person died and three people were seriously injured in the bus accident at the Bhatia Modh flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, the police said.

"One person died and three others were injured in the bus accident at Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad. The injured are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals," Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police (SP), Nipun Agrawal told media.

On Wednesday (October 13), a bus fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad.

Speaking to media, Pawan Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) informed that the reason behind the incident was the tyre explosion of the bus.

"The bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad carrying 7-8 passengers. It fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover due to a tyre explosion," he said.

The police said that around two two-wheelers got trapped under the bus when it fell from the flyover.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With agency inputs)

Latest India News