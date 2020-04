Image Source : AP Doctors interact with people at a slum area during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

A doctor (medical superintendent) working at a government hospital in Ghaziabad's Dasna has tested coronavirus positive. The doctor has been isolated while the hospital administration is taking all precautionary measures including testing other people who had come in contact with the doctor for coronavirus and isolating them. As per reports, the doctor was working at the Community Health Centre in Dasna. The area is very close to Noida and Delhi borders.

