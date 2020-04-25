Saturday, April 25, 2020
     
Coronavirus in Ghaziabad: Full list of Red, Orange and Green zones

Ghaziabad hotspots: Areas in coronavirus hotspots in Ghaziabad (UP) near Delhi have been categorised under Red, Orange and Green zones. The full list was released on Saturday by the administration.

Updated on: April 25, 2020 17:57 IST
Coronavirus in Ghaziabad: Full list of Red, Orange and Green zones
Coronavirus in Ghaziabad: Full list of Red, Orange and Green zones (Representative image)

Ghaziabad hotspots: Areas in coronavirus hotspots in Ghaziabad (UP) near Delhi have been categorised under Red, Orange and Green zones. The full list was released on Saturday by the administration. Red zones are the areas that have seen fresh Covid-19 cases in past 14 days. Orange zones are the ones that have seen no fresh coronavirus cases in the last 14 days while Green zones are the ones that haven't seen any Covid cases in last 28 days. 

Ghaziabad coronavirus hotspots: Red Zones

  1. Vaishali Sector-1 
  2. Supertech Residency Vaishali Sector-5
  3. Area near Jama Masjid, Nali Pada, Masoori, Ghaziabad
  4. Pasonda
  5. Nai Pura Loni
  6. Deen Dayal Loni, Nandgram
  7. CHC Muradnagar
  8. Gupta Market, Muradnagar
  9. Jasmin Nihos Cottage, Indirapuram
  10. ATS Advantage, Indirapuram
  11. Exotica Ahinsah, Indirapuram
  12. Islamnagar
  13. Kaila Bhatta, Moti Masjid
  14. Hayat Nagar, Khoda Colony

 

Ghaziabad coronavirus hotspots: Orange zones

  1. SSC Safayar Rajnagar Extension
  2. Sahpur Road, Khatu Salam Colony, Duhai, Ghaziabad
  3. 2B, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad
  4. Oxy Homes Bhopura
  5. Skardy Green Golf Link City
  6. Gyan Khand-1 Indirapuram
  7. Shipra Sun City, ward number 2, Indirapuram

 

Ghaziabad coronavirus hotspots: Green Zones

  1. KDP Grand Savan, Rajnagar Extension
  2. Girinar Apartments, Kaushambi
  3. Shalimar Garden Extension-2, Sahibabad
  4. Vaishali Sector-6
  5. Saviour Park, Mohan Nagar
 
