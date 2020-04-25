Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Ghaziabad: Full list of Red, Orange and Green zones (Representative image)

Ghaziabad hotspots: Areas in coronavirus hotspots in Ghaziabad (UP) near Delhi have been categorised under Red, Orange and Green zones. The full list was released on Saturday by the administration. Red zones are the areas that have seen fresh Covid-19 cases in past 14 days. Orange zones are the ones that have seen no fresh coronavirus cases in the last 14 days while Green zones are the ones that haven't seen any Covid cases in last 28 days.

Ghaziabad coronavirus hotspots: Red Zones

Vaishali Sector-1 Supertech Residency Vaishali Sector-5 Area near Jama Masjid, Nali Pada, Masoori, Ghaziabad Pasonda Nai Pura Loni Deen Dayal Loni, Nandgram CHC Muradnagar Gupta Market, Muradnagar Jasmin Nihos Cottage, Indirapuram ATS Advantage, Indirapuram Exotica Ahinsah, Indirapuram Islamnagar Kaila Bhatta, Moti Masjid Hayat Nagar, Khoda Colony

Ghaziabad coronavirus hotspots: Orange zones

SSC Safayar Rajnagar Extension Sahpur Road, Khatu Salam Colony, Duhai, Ghaziabad 2B, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad Oxy Homes Bhopura Skardy Green Golf Link City Gyan Khand-1 Indirapuram Shipra Sun City, ward number 2, Indirapuram

Ghaziabad coronavirus hotspots: Green Zones

KDP Grand Savan, Rajnagar Extension Girinar Apartments, Kaushambi Shalimar Garden Extension-2, Sahibabad Vaishali Sector-6 Saviour Park, Mohan Nagar

