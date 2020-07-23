Image Source : FILE Ghaziabad: Asymptomatic coronavirus patients can home isolate from today

Home isolation of COVID-19 patients has been implemented in the district of Ghaziabad from today. Earlier, all patients infected with coronavirus were to be brought to COVID hospital first for a checkup before a call can be taken by a team of doctors who would visit the patient's house.

"Nine teams have been formed by the health department for this purpose. They have been provided with vehicles, medicines, home isolation stickers and consent forms. We will implement that home isolation policy from Thursday after issuing an administrative order. Besides that, three teams comprising six people each at the control room will keep a tab on patients in home isolation," TOI quoted DM Ajay Shankar Pandey as saying.

Ghaziabad was, till today, following a system where if a person was found COVID-19 positive, he would be taken be made to fill a 15-point questionnaire, which would then be sent to the doctors who would allocate a COVID facility to the patient (L1, L2, L3) on the basis of his health condition.

Now, if the patient informs the administration that he is asymptomatic and wishes to stay at home, he will be asked to home isolate himself. A rapid response team will be sent to that person's house for inspection.

The patient will also be asked t0 buy a medical kit comprising of a pulse oximeter, a thermometer and other equipments.

