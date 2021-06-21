Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ghaziabad assault case: Twitter India says ready to join probe; police 'not satisfied'

The Ghaziabad Police on Monday said that Twitter India has replied to a notice issued in connection with the Ghaziabad assault case, saying the microblogging platform is ready to join the probe. According to news agency ANI, police received a reply from Twitter officials, stating that they are ready to be available for questioning via video conferencing.

However, However, the Ghaziabad Police said they aren't satisfied with the reply and are in the process to issue a second notice to Twitter India in the Loni case.

"We have nothing to do with the dispute that took place. We do not deal with this topic," Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director of Twitter India replied to the initial notice from the Ghaziabad police.

According to reports, the Ghaziabad Police is preparing to send a notice to Twitter India again as it is not satisfied with the replies of the Managing Director.

Earlier, in the Loni case, the Ghaziabad Police had sent a notice to the Twitter India Managing Director, asking him to join a probe in the case involving an assault on a Muslim man.

On June 20, the Ghaziabad Police claimed that 26 emails were sent to Twitter between June 15, 2020, and June 15, 2021, but no response was received.

Manish Maheshwari has been asked to appear at the Loni Border police station here within seven days. The legal notice comes just days after Twitter, several journalists, and Congress leaders were named in an FIR in Ghaziabad over tweets sharing a video of the assault that took place on June 5.

A video went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. The assailants also chopped off the victims' beard and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram". The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

