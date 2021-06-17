Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Ghaziabad assault case: Complaint against Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, Swara Bhasker

The Delhi Police has said that a complaint has been received against Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari, actress Swara Bhasker, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani and others in connection with the Ghaziabad assault case. The complainant, an advocate named Amit Acharya, said that Bhasker, Sherwani, and others spread hate against the citizens as they tried to give the incident a communal angle. He had submitted the complaint at the Tilak Marg police station on Wednesday.

"The tweets did not indicate their personal opinions instead showed wrong intentions of the users to initiate conspiracy against religious harmony in the country to encourage hate and enmity between the religious groups," Amit said in the complaint.

"Tweets were shared on social media at a very large scale and thousands of users have liked, quoted and also retweeted the same. The users knowingly shared the false information and have thereby committed offences," he added.

In spite of clear information available, he said, the "users used this incident communalise and spread hat amongst the religions".

Amit has asked police to file an FIR against Twitter Inc, Maheshwari, Bhasker and others under IPC sections 153 (provocation for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (mischief) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

He also accused Twitter and Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari of taking no action to remove "false tweets knowing the fact that the incident did not have any kind of communal angle".

"Twitter Inc. and Twitter Communication India Private Limited (TCIPL) did not filter these tweets as manipulated media having the sole objective to disturb the peace and harmony among the citizens," he said.

The video which went viral on social media shows four men beating Sufi Abdul Samad up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in the Loni area of Ghaziabad. Police, however, ruled out any communal angle in the incident, saying Samad was attacked by six men - Hindus and Muslims - who were unhappy over the amulets he had sold to them. Police said that Samad practiced occultism and had sold some amulets to Parvesh Gurjar, a man involved in the incident, to free one of his family members from some "evil effect" but a dispute arose between the two as there was no desired result of the amulet.

