Ghaziabad: Brother rams luxury car into security guard following dispute with his sister's in-laws I WATCH

In a bizarre incident, a luxury vehicle hit several people including a security guard in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara Sector-10 following a heated argument with their family members. A scary video of the incident also surfaced where a security guard who came under tyres of the vehicle also surfaced on social media platform. As per reports, the security guard was severely injured during the incident.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday when a man named Kusagra Sagar went to drop his sister Indu Sagar at her in-laws' house in Ghaziabad.

Security guard severly injured in the accident

Subsequently, a heated argument broke out between Indu, her husband and in-laws, following which Kusagra drove his luxury vehicle in a rush, ramming several people standing on the road. As per reports, the guard was severely injured during the incident and was undergoing treatment at Atlanta Hospital.

"It happened in Vasundhara Sec-10 where a Kusagra Sagar went to drop his sister Indu Sagar at her in-laws' house. There, they were beaten up by Indu Sagar's in-laws and husband following a dowry dispute," said ACP Swatantra Singh on video of the speeding car running over people.

Further, he maintained that an FIR was lodged by both Indu and the security guard who was injured during the incident.

"While going out of the place with their car, the man hit the guard. A video of the incident was also recorded in the CCTV installed. Complaints are being registered from the guard's side also. Action will be taken on basis of it," added ACP Singh.

