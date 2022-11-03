'Get out': Miffed by unsatisfactory response, Rajasthan minister asks bureaucrat to leave meeting | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena was chairing a meeting at Dausa town collectorate

Rajasthan: In an unusual incident, Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena asked a bureaucrat to leave a meeting which was being held at the Dausa town collectorate.

According to reports, Meena took this decision against the CEO of Zila Parishad after being miffed by the "unsatisfactory response" given by the bureaucrat regarding the approval of MLA funds.

A video of the incident has been posted by the ANI where the minister can be heard saying "get out" to the bureaucrat. Further, the video shows the CEO leaving the meeting with his files.

Have a look at the video here

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: 'Dilchasp': Sachin Pilot on PM Modi's praise for Ashok Gehlot, links it with Ghulam Nabi Azad episode

Latest India News