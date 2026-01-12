Germany announces visa-free transit for Indian nationals | Details inside However, it must be noted that this will not allow the travellers to leave the international airport area or enter Germany. This facility will also not be applicable on Indian nationals who are planning to visit Germany for business, tourism or other such purposes.

Gandhinagar:

A move that is expected to ease international travel for Indian nationals, Germany on Monday announced visa-free transit for Indian passport holders transiting via its airports. The announcement was made during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's two-day India visit, which began on Monday.

Earlier, Indian nationals required the Schengen transit visa, while transiting via German airport or the wider Schengen area.

However, it must be noted that this will not allow the travellers to leave the international airport area or enter Germany. This facility will also not be applicable on Indian nationals who are planning to visit Germany for business, tourism or other such purposes.

"I express my gratitude to Chancellor Merz for the announcement of visa-free transit for Indian citizens. This will further strengthen the ties between the people of both countries," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a joint press conference with Merz in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Merz's India trip, his visit to Sabarmati Ashram and meeting with PM Modi

Merz arrived in India earlier in the day for a two-day visit. After arriving, he visited the Sabarmati Ashram, along with PM Modi, and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders later inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 in Ahmedabad.

After inaugurating the event, they took a ride on the ground in an open vehicle before trying their hands at flying kites. Later, they held a meeting, discussing many key topics, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza and other global issues.

"India and Germany have always walked shoulder to shoulder. The impact of our friendship is global. Our trilateral development partnership with joint projects in countries like Ghana, Cameroon and Malawi is a successful model for the world. We will continue our joint efforts for the development of countries in the Global South," said the Indian prime minister at the joint press conference.

