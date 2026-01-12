PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz fly kite depicting Lord Hanuman in Ahmedabad | Watch Video German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to India is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany, and coincides with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Ahmedabad :

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad as he kicked off his maiden two-day visit to India. The leaders visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, where they paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

After offering tributes at the historic ashram, the two leaders proceeded to the Sabarmati Riverfront to inaugurate the International Kite Festival. The leaders' participation in the festival marked a key moment during Chancellor Merz's first official visit to India, reflecting the blend of cultural celebration and diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Visuals from the event showed Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz interacting with participants and soaking in the festive atmosphere. Both leaders were also seen flying kites together, drawing attention from onlookers at the riverfront.

PM Modi, German Chancellor try their hands at kite flying | Watch video

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz also tried their hand at kite flying, adding a symbolic and cultural touch to the high-profile international event. They were seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman during the International Kite Festival.

With Makar Sankranti just days away, the three-day International Kite Festival will conclude on January 14. The event features participation from 135 international kite flyers representing 50 countries, along with 65 participants from across India and 871 local flyers from Gujarat.

Bilateral engagements

This will be followed by bilateral engagements at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, where both leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany strategic partnership, which has recently completed 25 years.

In the evening, PM Modi will join delegation-level talks between the two countries at Mahatma Mandir, followed by a joint press statement, officials said.

The MEA had earlier said Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also engage with business and industry leaders and exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

