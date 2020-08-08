Image Source : ANI GC Murmu takes oath as Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Girish Chandra Murmu took oath as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.

On Wednesday, Murmu resigned from the position of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor. As the CAG, Murmu will be responsible for auditing all expenditures of the state and central governments and will hold the post for six years or till he turns 65 whichever comes first.

On October 31, 2019, Murmu took charge as the first L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, before which he served as the expenditure secretary in the Ministry of Finance. He was also posted in the home department in Gujarat and was moved to the chief minister’s office as principal secretary to Anandiben Patel after Modi took charge as the prime minister in the year 2014.

