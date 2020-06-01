Gautam Gambhir calls Delhi CM Kejriwal 'Tughlaq' over sealing borders, handling of COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gautam Gambhir calls Delhi CM Kejriwal 'Tughlaq' over handling of Covid crisis

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Monday slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for seeking suggestions on opening hospitals for treating people with coronavirus across the country and asking people whether the hospital in the national capital be reserved for residents of Delhi instead.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir termed Kejriwal as "Tughlaq" and said that the chief minister wants to punish innocent people living across border just to hide his failure.

"Just to hide your FAILURE, you want to punish innocent ppl merely because they live across the border? Those are INDIANS just like you and me! You promised of being ready for 30,000 patients in April, remember? Why ask such leading questions now Mr. Tughlaq?" Gambhir said.

Gambhir's attack came after Kejriwal took to twitter seeking suggestions from people on reserving Delhi hospitals for the resedents.

"With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of ppl from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents?- We seek ur suggestions https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1yNGaQLYLbDGj," Kejriwal tweeted.

Addressing the people earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government had decided to open barber shops and salons in the fifth phase of the lockdown till June 30. However, spas will continue to remain closed. He also mentioned that an app containing information about the availability of beds in Delhi shall be launched on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Kejriwal contended that people across the country would come to the national capital for treatment if the borders are opened. He raised concerns about 9,500 beds in Delhi getting occupied in such a scenario. Thereafter, he asked the people to send their suggestions to the government on whether hospitals should be reserved solely for Delhi residents until the novel coronavirus crisis is over. They can either give a missed call on 1031 or send a WhatsApp message on 8800007722.

