Who is Gaurav Yadav? 1992-batch IPS officer appointed regular Punjab DGP after four years

Chandigarh:

Punjab has appointed senior IPS officer Gaurav Yadav as its regular Director General of Police (DGP), ending a four-year period during which he headed the state police as an acting chief. The Punjab government selected Yadav from a panel of three officers forwarded by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The appointment gives the state a regular police chief after a prolonged delay. Yadav, who has been handling the DGP's responsibilities since July 2022, will have a minimum tenure of two years, according to an official statement.

Yadav belongs to the 1992 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). He was appointed acting DGP in July 2022 and has continued to lead the Punjab Police since then. His name featured in the three-officer panel shortlisted by the UPSC for the post of Punjab DGP. The other two officers on the panel were Sharad Satya Chauhan and Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

According to the information, Yadav is scheduled to retire on April 30, 2029. Chauhan, who heads the state's Vigilance Bureau, is due to retire on March 31, 2028. Sidhu, who was prematurely repatriated to his parent cadre from central deputation last year, is scheduled to retire on May 31, 2027.

High Court had asked Punjab govt to appoint regular DGP before October 13

The appointment had remained pending since the Punjab government received the UPSC panel in July. The issue subsequently came under the scrutiny of the Punjab and Haryana High Court following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Nikhil Thamman. The petition challenged the prolonged arrangement under which an officer was given additional charge of the state police chief's post instead of a regular appointment.

On October 1, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor directed the state government to take an appropriate decision on appointing a regular DGP. The bench also asked Chief Secretary KAP Sinha to submit a compliance affidavit before the next hearing, scheduled for October 13.

Who is Gaurav Yadav?

Gaurav Yadav is a 1992-batch IPS officer originally from the Naopara area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh. His father served as a senior officer in the Indian Army. Yadav has held several important positions during his career in Punjab. After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government in the state, he was appointed Special Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He has also worked in the Punjab Police's modernisation wing and held key positions during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP coalition government.

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