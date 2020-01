Gaurav Chandel murder: Bisrakh police station SHO Manoj Pathak, other cops suspended

A number of cops, including Bisrakh police station SHO Manoj Pathak, have been suspended in connection with the murder case of Gaurav Chandel in Gaur City, Greater Noida.

Among others suspended are Gaur City Chowki in-charge, Garhi Chaukhandi Chowki and Cherry Count Chowki incharge.