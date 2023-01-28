Delhi metro update: Gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to remain closed from tomorrow

Delhi metro update: The entry and exit of gate number 4 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday) for civil renovation work, the authorities informed on Saturday (January 28).
Gate no. 4 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station is to remain closed from Sunday onwards.
However, the passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry/exit, the authorities informed on Saturday. At the yellow line metro station, Rajiv Chowk, the metro and transportation facilities will function normally.
ALSO READ: 2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023
ALSO READ: Delhi Metro completes 20 years of operations