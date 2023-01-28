Saturday, January 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi metro update: Gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to remain closed from tomorrow

Delhi metro update: Gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to remain closed from tomorrow

Delhi metro update: The passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry/exit, the authorities informed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2023 19:22 IST
Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station news, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station latest today, R
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi metro update: Gate number 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to remain closed from January 29.

Delhi metro update: The entry and exit of gate number 4 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29 (Sunday) for civil renovation work, the authorities informed on Saturday (January 28). 

Gate no. 4 of the Rajiv Chowk metro station is to remain closed from Sunday onwards.

However, the passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry/exit, the authorities informed on Saturday. At the yellow line metro station, Rajiv Chowk, the metro and transportation facilities will function normally. 

ALSO READ: 2022: Looking back at 20 years of Delhi Metro, on track for 2023

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro completes 20 years of operations

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News