Sunday, February 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
WeekEnd-ka-Vaar-with-Rajat-Sharma-bigg-boss-13
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Gargi College students allege several men broke in, groped and harassed girls

Gargi College students allege several men broke in, groped and harassed girls

In a shocking incident, students from Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that a group of men barged into their campus and harassed the students on Thursday. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2020 15:42 IST
Gargi College students allege several men broke in, groped and harassed girls
Image Source : TWITTER

Gargi College students allege several men broke in, groped and harassed girls

In a shocking incident, students from Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that a group of men barged into their campus and harassed the students on Thursday. 

The college students' union confirmed that the incident happened around 4 pm on February 6 during the third day of the college annual festival ‘Reverie’ was underway. Restrictions were in place and men were barred from attending the event. The event was open for boys studying in other Delhi University colleges and they were given passes. However, their ID could not be checked as the group broke the gates to enter the campus.

According to students, a large crowd of men barged into campus after breaking open the gate and started molesting girls, catcalling and passing lewd comments. 

Meanwhile, social media posts about the incident suggest that these men were drunk and they groped, masturbated at, catcalled and teased students present. They also alleged that the college administration told students not to come to college if they feel unsafe.

However, college authorities said that students have so far not registered any complaint with regard to the matter.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
Delhi Elections 2020

Top News

Latest News