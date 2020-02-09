Image Source : TWITTER Gargi College students allege several men broke in, groped and harassed girls

In a shocking incident, students from Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that a group of men barged into their campus and harassed the students on Thursday.

The college students' union confirmed that the incident happened around 4 pm on February 6 during the third day of the college annual festival ‘Reverie’ was underway. Restrictions were in place and men were barred from attending the event. The event was open for boys studying in other Delhi University colleges and they were given passes. However, their ID could not be checked as the group broke the gates to enter the campus.

According to students, a large crowd of men barged into campus after breaking open the gate and started molesting girls, catcalling and passing lewd comments.

Meanwhile, social media posts about the incident suggest that these men were drunk and they groped, masturbated at, catcalled and teased students present. They also alleged that the college administration told students not to come to college if they feel unsafe.

Experienced one of the most toxic crowds in my life yesterday at Gargi college. Never in my life have I ever seen an administration this screwed up to just allow a truck full of middle aged men inside the campus. #reverie #gargicollege — Waah Modi Ji Waah (@mojitoandfrappe) February 7, 2020

A thread on what happened at Gargi College on 6th February, 2020 during Reverie, the annual fest of the college. (1/8) — kar (@donpenguinii) February 8, 2020

However, college authorities said that students have so far not registered any complaint with regard to the matter.