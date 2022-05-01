Gardens Galleria murder: CCTV footage shows Brijesh Rai beaten up after brawl with bouncers, staff

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/SCREENGRAB Gardens Galleria Murder CCTV footage shows deceased Brijesh Rai in an argument outside the Lost Lemons restro-bar

A chilling CCTV footage of the brawl resulting in the death of a private firm's executive at Noida's Gardens Galleria mall has emerged. The footage, dated April 25 shows deceased Brijesh Rai, along with several bouncers and bar staff outside the Lost Lemons restro-bar at the mall.

In the video, Brijesh and his friends could be seen coming outside the bar. The dispute, which led to Brijesh's death, was initiated inside the bar, over bill payment.

The CCTV video shows Brijesh first hugging a person.

Some moments later, the staff members and bouncers are seen hitting Brajesh after which he falls to the ground and is still assaulted.

Brijesh succumbed to his injuries later.

Meanwhile, the Noida police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed the eighth accused allegedly involved in the killing of Brijesh Rai.

The police had initially detained 16 people. An FIR was lodged against nine persons at the local Sector 39 police station on charges of murder. Later, seven people, including five employees of Lost Lemons and two security personnel of Gardens Galleria, were arrested.

Two others involved in the killing were absconding, police officials said.

"The eighth accused was identified as Rohit Tanwar, a resident of Khoda, Ghaziabad. He was employed with the Gardens Galleria mall as security personnel and has been arrested for his involvement in the case," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.



He said multiple police teams were working on the case and Tanwar was arrested from an underpass in Noida Sector 104 on Saturday.

"After a thorough analysis of the CCTV footage, Tanwar was seen assaulting Rai along with others. He had fled the spot after the incident and kept changing locations but got nabbed today," Singh said.

Efforts are on to nab the ninth accused in the case -- a staffer of Lost Lemons, the officer said.

