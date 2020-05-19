Navi Mumbai, Indore, Surat among six cities declared as '5-star garbage-free cities'

Image Source : TWITTER/@PIB Navi Mumbai, Surat, Indore among 5 cities declared garbage free

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announced results of garbage-free star rating of cities. This initiative was launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission to achieve the goal garbage-free nation. A city can be declared as “Garbage Free” if it complies with the conditions as prescribed under this protocol.

And here are the Cities that have made it to the 5 Star Rating. pic.twitter.com/quBa5jimgl — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 19, 2020

Here are the cities that got the 5-star garbage-free Ratings:

Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)

Rajkot

Surat

Mysore

Indore

Navi Mumbai

Here are the cities that got the 3-star garbage-free Ratings:

Karnal

New Delhi

Tirupati

Vijayawada

Chandigarh

Bhilai Nagar

Ahmedabad

Here are the cities that got the 1-star garbage-free Ratings:

Andhra Pradesh

GVMC Visakhapatnam

Sattenapalli

Chiralla

Palamaneru

Chattisgarh

Berla

Baramkela

Chikhalakasa

Katghora

Pakhanjur

New Delhi

Delhi Cantt

Haryana

Rohtak

Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior

Bandawar

Sardarpur

Maheshwar

Hathod

Khandwa

Shahganj

Uttar Pradesh

Noida

Gajraula

Ghaziabad

Aligarh

Lucknow

Jhansi

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage