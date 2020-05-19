Navi Mumbai, Indore, Surat among six cities declared as '5-star garbage-free cities'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announced results of garbage-free star rating of cities. This initiative was launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission to achieve the goal garbage-free nation. A city can be declared as “Garbage Free” if it complies with the conditions as prescribed under this protocol.
And here are the Cities that have made it to the 5 Star Rating. pic.twitter.com/quBa5jimgl— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 19, 2020
Here are the cities that got the 5-star garbage-free Ratings:
- Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)
- Rajkot
- Surat
- Mysore
- Indore
- Navi Mumbai
Here are the cities that got the 3-star garbage-free Ratings:
- Karnal
- New Delhi
- Tirupati
- Vijayawada
- Chandigarh
- Bhilai Nagar
- Ahmedabad
Here are the cities that got the 1-star garbage-free Ratings:
Andhra Pradesh
- GVMC Visakhapatnam
- Sattenapalli
- Chiralla
- Palamaneru
Chattisgarh
- Berla
- Baramkela
- Chikhalakasa
- Katghora
- Pakhanjur
New Delhi
- Delhi Cantt
Haryana
- Rohtak
Madhya Pradesh
- Gwalior
- Bandawar
- Sardarpur
- Maheshwar
- Hathod
- Khandwa
- Shahganj
Uttar Pradesh
- Noida
- Gajraula
- Ghaziabad
- Aligarh
- Lucknow
- Jhansi