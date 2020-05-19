Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
Navi Mumbai, Indore, Surat among six cities declared as '5-star garbage-free cities'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announced results of garbage-free star rating of cities. This initiative was launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission to achieve the goal garbage-free nation.

New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2020 13:46 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@PIB

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announced results of garbage-free star rating of cities. This initiative was launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission to achieve the goal garbage-free nation. A city can be declared as “Garbage Free” if it complies with the conditions as prescribed under this protocol.

Here are the cities that got the 5-star garbage-free Ratings: 

  • Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh)
  • Rajkot
  • Surat
  • Mysore 
  • Indore
  • Navi Mumbai 

Here are the cities that got the 3-star garbage-free Ratings: 

  • Karnal
  • New Delhi
  • Tirupati
  • Vijayawada 
  • Chandigarh 
  • Bhilai Nagar 
  • Ahmedabad 

Here are the cities that got the 1-star garbage-free Ratings: 

Andhra Pradesh

  • GVMC Visakhapatnam
  • Sattenapalli
  • Chiralla
  • Palamaneru

Chattisgarh

  • Berla
  • Baramkela
  • Chikhalakasa
  • Katghora
  • Pakhanjur

New Delhi

  • Delhi Cantt

Haryana

  • Rohtak

Madhya Pradesh

  • Gwalior
  • Bandawar
  • Sardarpur
  • Maheshwar
  • Hathod
  • Khandwa
  • Shahganj

Uttar Pradesh

  • Noida
  • Gajraula
  • Ghaziabad
  • Aligarh
  • Lucknow
  • Jhansi

