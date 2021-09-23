Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Gangster Mukhtar Ansari tells courts: 'UP govt may kill me by poisoning my food'

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government may get him killed by 'poisoning his food' and hence demanded for high-class facilities in the Banda jail, where he is lodged at the present.

Ansari on Thursday appeared before Barabanki's special sessions judge Kamalkant Srivastava through video conference in a case.

Mukhtar told the court that earlier he used to get 'high class facilities' in jail but this government is 'upset with him' so he has to live like a common prisoner in jail. The BJP has given high class facilities to some of its former MLAs and even former block chiefs, Ansari told the court.

Ansari told the court that the food of a high-ranking prisoner is prepared in front of the prisoner and is also provided with wood, flour, pulses, and rice. Ansari's lawyer Randhir Singh Suman has also submitted an application in the court to declare the gangster a high-class prisoner. In the application it is stated that Ansari is a graduate, pays income tax, has been a member of the UP Legislative Assembly for 25 years, hence he should be declared a high-class prisoner.

The application also states that in para 287 of the jail manual, the state government, district magistrate, sessions judge, additional sessions judge are empowered to declare a prisoner of a higher class. But the state government and the District Magistrate are not giving high-class facilities to Mukhtar Ansari in jail, so the court should use its powers to give this facility to Ansari. The hearing of the case will now be held on October 7.

