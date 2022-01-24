Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son alleges threat to his father's life in Banda jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari being produced in a Mohali court in a case related to extortion and criminal intimidation, in Mohali, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar has alleged threat to the life of his father at the Banda jail where he was brought by the police in April 2021 from Punjab's Rupnagar jail.

After meeting Mukhtar at Banda jail, Umar told reporters that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill his father. According to Umar's claim, the district administration and the local police are hand-in-glove with criminals lodged at the jail.

"They are hatching a conspiracy to kill my father. I will approach the court," he said.

Ansari had in September last year told a court that the Uttar Pradesh government may get him killed by 'poisoning his food' and hence demanded for high-class facilities in jail

Ansari, the MLA from Mau, was lodged in the Rupnagar jail in an extortion case in January 2019. He was, however, brought to the Banda jail in April 2021 after the Supreme Court directed his transfer to the UP jail to face trials.

The UP government had moved the Supreme Court seeking his transfer to Banda jail. The Supreme Court in March last year ordered that Ansari be transferred to UP to face trials in the pending cases against him.

According to the Uttar Pradesh police, Ansari was wanted in various criminal cases registered against him in the state. At least 52 cases are registered against him.

