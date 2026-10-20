OPINION | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: Is he terrorising film industry from jail?

New Delhi:

The question that is in everybody’s mind is, did gangster Lawrence Bishnoi order the attack on actor Tiger Shroff? Lawrence Bishnoi is locked up in isolation inside a high-security barrack in Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad. Is he running his gang of shooters from inside jail? Till now, no evidence has come to show that the firing on Tiger Shroff was done on the orders of Bishnoi. It is only a claim made by a gangster based in California. In Sabarmati jail, authorities including Gujarat ATS keep round-the-clock watch on Lawrence Bishnoi. Each of his movements is reported to ATS. Nobody is allowed to meet him.

Earlier, reports came that he was using mobile phone in jail, but these were proved incorrect. Police said that no phone or computer was found in his possession. Even his lawyer is allowed to talk to him through video conferencing. Mobile network does not work in that portion on Sabarmati jail, where Lawrence has been kept.

Police officials claim that some gangsters sitting in Canada and the US are using Lawrence Bishnoi’s name for their own criminal acts. They use the name of film star Salman Khan to strike fear in the film industry.

How can these actors take risk to their lives when they get threats? At the same time, how can they believe in such claims? The shooters who fired rounds at Tiger Shroff’s car were shown clearly on camera.

It is also a fact that shots were fired outside film star Salman Khan’s residence and Baba Siddiqui was killed in broad daylight. Naturally, such instances strike terror in the film industry and gangsters are taking full advantage of this.

It is now up to the police and NIA to ensure that such gangs are liquidated and credible proofs are given to show that such gangs are no more active.

Rahul Gandhi: Does he support 'regime change' through anarchy?

Rahul Gandhi has been shown the mirror by some of his own party leaders. The issue: regime change. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, those who are dreaming of ‘regime change’ do not know the actual meaning of democracy. He called such individuals “irresponsible leaders”.

Sharma said, in a democracy, governments are changed through ballots and not through violent coups. He said, such people should stop talking rubbish and demand free and fair elections.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, those speaking about Nepal or Bangladesh-style regime change are victims of misunderstanding. Anand Sharma is an old and experienced leader and Shashi Tharoor belongs to the later generation.

Both have seen the world. Both of them know, ‘regime change’ remark can expose the real aim of Rahul Gandhi. Both these leaders know, the people of India will never like Dhaka-type bloodshed.

Most of the Congress leaders agree with this. They say, Congress ideology was never influenced by Leninist or Maoist thoughts. Congress was never in favour of changing regime through violence. But these leaders have no answers when they find Rahul Gandhi preferring to hobnob with people like Neha Bora and Prashant Bhushan.

They are unable to answer, Why Rahul Gandhi supports the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang in JNU? Why are people with Maoist-Leninist ideology seen near him?

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