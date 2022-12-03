Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will be brought back to India: CM Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Detained in US, Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar will definitely be brought to India: Bhagwant Mann.

Goldy Brar news : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday (December 2) that gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala has been detained in the United States, and he will definitely be brought to India and be in the custody of the Punjab Police very soon.

Brar was detained by the California Police which have contacted the Indian government and Punjab police about it, he said.

"I am telling you that California Police have detained him. They have contacted the Indian government and the Punjab Police and informed them about his detention. They have asked whether he needs to be deported," Mann told reporters in Gujarat at a press conference.

"We will definitely bring Goldy Brar to India as per the treaty with America so that the families which have lost their sons and daughters find some solace. Brar was the main mastermind, and there are others as well whose records are with us," he said. He said Brar used to get his work done through Pakistan using a gang.

"We are discussing the issue at the international level so that others are brought here. They will be interrogated and there may be more revelations. Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab police," Mann added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 this year. Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder. A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar. Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.

Meanwhile, Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan also asserted that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar would soon be brought back to India. Mann attended the ongoing Military Literature Festival being held at Chandigarh Lake Club on Saturday (December 3).

Speaking at the occasion, she said, "Soldiers from Punjab have sacrificed their lives for the country. Punjabi soldiers have given a befitting reply to enemies of the country. But nowadays, it has become a practice of the youth here to migrate to foreign countries. The youth should be motivated to join the army for the country. There should be workshops to motivate the youth."Asked about gangster Goldy Brar, the Punjab minister said, "Brar will be brought back to India soon."

Goldy Brar was the alleged mastermind in the cold-blooded murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar will soon be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, sources said.

News agency ANI has learnt from its sources that gangster Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada. Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar's movement and the Americans quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources told the news agency that India has provided all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities and the gangster will soon be handed over to India. He is under constant monitoring of the FBI and cannot leave the United States. Goldy Brar had allegedly coordinated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and others to murder Sidhu Moose Wala earlier this year.

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala, recently announced a reward of Rs 2 crore from his own pocket for anyone handing over gangster Goldy Brar to him.

(With agencies inputs)

