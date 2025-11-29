Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's NIA custody extended till December 5; judge holds hearing inside NIA headquarters The special hearing was held inside a secure section of the NIA HQ. After the hearing, the court ordered that Anmol Bishnoi will remain in NIA custody till December 5.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has extended the custody of international gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, by 7 more days.Because of serious security concerns, the NIA judge personally visited the NIA headquarters to conduct the hearing. Officials said the judge moved the hearing from court to the NIA office as there was a possible threat to Anmol Bishnoi’s safety.The special hearing was held inside a secure section of the NIA HQ. After the hearing, the court ordered that Anmol Bishnoi will remain in NIA custody till December 5 as investigators continue to question him in ongoing cases.

Bishnoi was sent to 11 day custody of the NIA by the Patiala House Court in Delhi on November. Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, appearing for the NIA with Advocate Kushdeep Gaur, outlined in court Anmol’s suspected role in the Bishnoi crime syndicate. A key member of the network, Anmol, had been absconding since 2022 and is the nineteenth accused to be arrested in connection with the terror gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi's extradition

Anmol Bishnoi was brought back to India from the United States on November 19. After landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was formally handed over to the NIA. He is wanted in several parts of the country for his alleged involvement in major organised crime and extortion networks tied to his elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

There are 31 cases registered against the gangster across Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, agencies had received information that Bishnoi, who frequently travelled between the United States and Canada, had been detained in Canada. He was reportedly carrying a Russian passport obtained using a forged document, the official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of running a global criminal syndicate from prison. Anmol came into focus after being placed on the National Investigation Agency’s most wanted list, with a reward of ten lakh rupees announced for information leading to his arrest.

Named a significant conspirator in the case, he was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigators found evidence of his direct role in facilitating terrorist activities across India between 2020 and 2023. According to the agency, he worked closely with internationally designated terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, providing key operational support from abroad.