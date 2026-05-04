'Ganga flows through Bihar to Bengal': When PM Modi predicted BJP would breach Mamata's fortress | VIDEO

New Delhi:

The BJP is heading towards victory in the high-stakes West Bengal assembly elections as per the latest vote counting trends from the Election Commission, which have given the saffron party a lead in 174 seats against the ruling TMC, which is looking at an embarrassing defeat.

In the 294-seat West Bengal assembly, the ECI has put out trends for 272 seats. The BJP is leading on 169, while the TMC is far behind with leads in just 94 seats. With this, the BJP has crossed the 148 majority, making it the single-largest party and setting the stage to clinch power from Mamata Banerjee and form the government.

The feat which may not have been imagined by many five years ago is closer to reality. A prediction on breaching the BJP breaching Mamata's Bengal fortress was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year, following the NDA's landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

PM Modi's Bengal victory prediction

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the Bihar election, winning over 202 of the 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party.

Addressing the BJP cadres at the party headquarters in New Delhi on November 14 evening, PM Modi made a prediction that the momentum gained from Bihar win will make way for the a similar achivement in Bengal as well and end Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule.

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"Like the Ganga River which flows from Bihar to Bengal, this victory has paved the way for our victory in Bengal," PM Modi had said in his hour-long speech. He also vowed to uproot "jungle raj" in Bengal after Bihar, which ended up being the party's key narrative during campaigning, promising a similar transformation.

The speech set the ball rolling for the 2026 multi-state elections and highlighted the BJP's strategy to expand rule in the neighbouring state.

West Bengal election results

Most BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, are leading in their respective constituencies. In Nandigram, considered Adhikari’s stronghold, the BJP is ahead, while a close contest is underway in Bhabanipur between Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, other BJP leaders such as Nisith Pramanik and Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar rape and murder victim, are also leading from their seats.

Also read: BJP all set to end Mamata's 15-year rule to script historic upset in Bengal