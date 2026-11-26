Rohtak:

A deadly gang war rocked Haryana's Rohtak in the early hours of Thursday after four men were shot dead in a firing incident at a hotel. The incident reportedly took place at Milan Dhaba near Kharawar village around 1 am, when members of rival gangs allegedly came face-to-face and opened fire. Initial information suggests the shootout was linked to a rivalry between the Baba and Himanshu Bhau gangs. The firing reportedly left four youths dead, turning the hotel premises into a crime scene and sending shockwaves across the region.

The firing caused alarm in the surrounding area, with police rushing to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The authorities have initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ascertain the identities and affiliations of those involved.

Victims identified

The four victims have been identified. Three of them were reportedly from Dighal village, while the fourth was from Beri. The deceased have been identified as Rinku, son of Jagbir; Vineet, son of Jaibir; Ganju, a resident of Dighal; and Himanshu, son of Rajbir, who hailed from Beri.

Property dealer shot dead in Gohana

It is to be noted here that a property dealer was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Gohana earlier. Virendra Charan, associated with the Rohit Godara gang, has reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder. The victim, identified as Vijender alias Nanha Pehalwan, was shot dead outside his office on Rohtak Road on Friday evening (November 13). According to information, he was getting into his car outside the office when motorcycle-borne assailants opened indiscriminate fire at him. The attackers reportedly fired 14 to 15 rounds before fleeing the spot.

Who is gangster Virender Charan?

Virender Charan is a wanted gangster whose name emerged during the investigation into the December 2023 murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Charan was among those allegedly involved in the conspiracy to kill Gogamedi. The agency identified him as one of the accused who allegedly worked with gangster Rohit Godara and others to plan the murder. He was also accused of arranging shooters and weapons for the attack.

Also Read:

Four-time MLA, veteran Haryana Congress leader Phool Chand Mullana passes away at 85