Gandhi Peace Prize for Gita Press: Congress says, 'It's like awarding Savarkar and Godse'

Gita press row: Soon after the announcement that the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, Congress mounted its attack on the Centre. On Sunday, the Centre announced that Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods" will be awarded.

The jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Gita Press as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Culture. PM Modi congratulated Gita Press for winning the prize.

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse."

