Gandhi Jayanti Celebration: Online museum launches book on global collectibles on Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti Celebration: A book providing information about bank notes, coins and stamps issued on Mahatma Gandhi in India and several other countries was launched on Sunday to mark his birth anniversary.

Mintage World, an online museum which has compiled and launched the book 'Global Collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi Through Bank Notes Coins and Stamps, in a statement said it showcases the legacy and influence of Mahatma Gandhi all over the world.

The compilation chronicles and combines in a sequential order all the commemorative issues printed and minted by different countries and post offices around the world to honour Mahatma Gandhi along with their historical importance, it said.

The book, available on e-commerce platforms and bookstores, provides an insight into various stamps, coins and notes issued by 144 countries on Mahatma Gandhi from August 15, 1948 till date, it said.

Starting from the first stamp issued with his picture in 1948, the book also showcases the 75th anniversary of Gandhi's Dandi March and the non-violence movement, the statement said.

Each coin and stamp issued on Mahatma Gandhi portrays a significant historical journey of him and India, it added.

Mintage World CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal said, "Gandhiji has always been a universal inspiration. His ideas and values have always been strongly followed by various countries globally. With this memoir we are paying tribute and homage to the most prominent and influential leader of our country."

