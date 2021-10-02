Gandhi Jayanti 2021: President, PM, other leaders pay tributes to Bapu on 152nd birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat

As India celebrates the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, several political leaders paid homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to the father of the nation and meanwhile, asked people to take pledge to strive for making India the country of his dreams. "Homage to Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. It is a special day for all Indians to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India a country of Gandhiji's dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values," said Kovind in a tweet today.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. "My respectful tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary today. Universally revered as an apostle of peace and non-violence Gandhiji was an embodiment of selfless service, kindness and compassion," tweeted Vice President of India. Leaders across the political spectrum also paid homage to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the father of the nation at Rajghat. "I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions", he wrote on Twitter.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi reached Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reached Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

