G7 Summit, bilateral talks and more: PM Modi departs for week-long France, Slovakia visit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, where he will attend the G7 Summit and hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

In a departure statement, Modi described France as a key partner in India's strategic vision and said his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice would focus on reviewing progress made since the elevation of ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. The two leaders are also expected to discuss major regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister will also travel to Slovakia, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country since its independence in 1993. Modi said he looks forward to meeting Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico, describing the visit as a historic milestone in the growing bilateral relationship.

Highlighting India's participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, Modi said the invitation for the eighth consecutive year reflects the confidence placed in India by its international partners and its expanding global influence.

"At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," he said.

PM Modi's France, Slovakia visit schedule

June 14-15, Slovakia

Modi will visit Slovakia, the first by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence. He will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico, and meet business leaders.

June 16-17, G7 Summit, Evian (France)

The prime minister will attend the G7 Summit in France and hold discussions with world leaders on key global and regional issues. He said India will continue to voice the aspirations of the Global South.

June 18, Paris

Modi will attend VivaTech 2026 alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in France.

What's on the agenda?

PM Modi said his visit to France will begin in Nice, where he will participate in the "Bharat Innovates" programme alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The event is being held as part of the India-France Year of Innovation and will bring together innovators, startups and key stakeholders from the innovation ecosystem.

"The NDA Government is one that is strongly working towards youth-led development. One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India’s youth have pursued their aspirations," he said in his departing statement.

He said initiatives such as Startup India, Digital India, Skill India and the Atal Innovation Mission have helped create an ecosystem that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise across the country.

Modi noted that India has emerged as one of the world's leading startup destinations, with many success stories being driven by the country's youth, including those from smaller towns and villages.

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