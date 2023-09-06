G20 summit: PM Modi's special instruction to ministers | DETAILS HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leaving no stone unturned to make the G20 summit a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special instructions to ministers to welcome foreign delegates during the meet. According to reports, the ministers instead of going to the dinner at the President's place in their own car, will go together by bus.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials on Wednesday briefed the Union Council of Ministers on the G20 Summit being held later this week, sources said. The informal interaction, held before the meeting of the Union Cabinet, lasted for nearly one hour during which the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image.

The ministers have also been requested to download the G20 mobile application.

