Wednesday, September 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. G20 summit: PM Modi's special instruction to ministers | DETAILS HERE

G20 summit: PM Modi's special instruction to ministers | DETAILS HERE

G20 summit: The mega event is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre — Bharat Mandapam — at Pragati Maidan.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: September 06, 2023 15:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leaving no stone unturned to make the G20 summit a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special instructions to ministers to welcome foreign delegates during the meet. According to reports, the ministers instead of going to the dinner at the President's place in their own car, will go together by bus.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials on Wednesday briefed the Union Council of Ministers on the G20 Summit being held later this week, sources said. The informal interaction, held before the meeting of the Union Cabinet, lasted for nearly one hour during which the ministers were informed how important the summit was for India and its global image.

The ministers have also been requested to download the G20 mobile application.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News