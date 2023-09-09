PM Modi explains significance of Nalanda University ruins to US President Joe Biden at G20 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with US President Joe Biden explaining significance of Nalanda University ruins

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam where the G20 Summit was being held. Some of the early birds at the dinner were US President Joe Biden, Italian Priem Minister Giorgia Meloni, and French President Emmanuel Macron among others.

They welcomed the guests before the start of the dinner from the reception dais, with its backdrop showcasing the ruins of the Nalanda University in Bihar besides India's G20 presidency theme -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Before proceeding to the meeting hall dining hall the three leaders were seen studying the backdrop at the venue. PM Modi was also seen explaining to President Biden the significance of the Nalanda University ruins that had been displayed for the welcome of the delegates.

Nalanda University ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was one of the oldest educational institutes in the world. Nalanda Mahavihara was in operation between 5th century and 12th century. Its legacy goes back to Buddha's and Mahavira's era reflecting ancient India's advancement towards disseminating knowledge and wisdom. It embraces diversity, meritocracy, freedom of thought, collective governance, autonomy, and knowledge all of which align with the core principles of democracy. Reputed as one of the earliest international universities in the world, Nalanda is a living testament to the enduring spirit of India's advanced educational pursuit and its commitment to build a harmonious world community, aligning with India's G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

PM Modi and PresidenT Murmu welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva, dressed in Indian traditional attire Salwar Kurta, World Bank President Ajay Banga along with his wife Ritu Banga, and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the newly built convention centre in Pragati Maidan.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the 55-member African Union on Saturday became a new permanent member of the grouping of the largest economies of the world. It is the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999. All member countries of the G20 accepted Prime Minister Modi's proposal to bring the key bloc of the Global South to the high table of the world's top economies.

