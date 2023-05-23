G20 Summit Day 2: Foreign delegates to take tour of Srinagar today amid heavy security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI G20 Summit Day 2: Srinagar looks forward to Day 2 of G20 Summit in Srinagar

The G20 Summit in Srinagar enters its second day today (May 23) for the third working group meeting on tourism. Meanwhile, the foreign delegates are scheduled to take a tour of the 'City of Gardens' amid elaborate security arrangements.

Delegates from several member nations were given a traditional Indian welcome at the Srinagar airport with performances by local artistes, and the three-day meet kicked off with a side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation'.

Security was tightened across the state to ensure that the event concludes incident-free. The elite National Security Guard and Marine commandoes were helping police and paramilitary forces to secure the venues including the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), while the Boulevard Road around it has been made a no-go zone for three days.

There was a massive deployment of security forces on the route taken by the delegates and the Airport Road to Dalgate stretch.

It is to be noted that the delegates also enjoyed the rich culture of Jammu and Kashmir during the first day of the summit. They were seen enjoying rides in the famous 'Shikaras'. Several cultural programmes were also held to showcase the beauty of the Indian culture.

