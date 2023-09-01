G20 Summit: CRPF to deploy 10,000 jawans for security of delegates at multi-nation annual event

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CRPF to deploy 10,000 jawans for security of delegates at G20 event

At least 10,000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans have been deployed by India in the Delhi NCR region to provide security to the dignitaries who will be attending the G20 summit in the national capital.

These will include 1,500 VIP security jawans as well as female commandos. It is to be noted that approximately 45 heads of state will be provided security by CRPF which will also include five female heads of state.

According to sources, the main focus will be on the road taken to reach the venue, the hotel as well as the venue. The car cavalcade is also being protected by former Special Protection Group (SPG) and commandos.

Meanwhile, bomb squad and dog squad units have also been detected at various locations across the national capital. The dog squad unit includes dog breeds like Belgium Mallinios, Belgium Shephered, Cocar Spanial, and among others.

