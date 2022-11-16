G20: Odisha's renowned sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik thanks PM Modi for mentioning 'Bali Jatra' in Bali

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi during Indian Community event in Bali, Indonesia.

PM Modi in Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his diaspora address in Bali, on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Indonesia on Tuesday, apprised the Indian Community about the Bali Yatra, which is celebrated in Odisha's Cuttack every year.

Speaking at the community event in Bali, PM Modi said, "We are all here in Bali, but in India... around 1,500 kms away from here, a festival is being celebrated right now at this moment on the banks of river Mahanadi called 'Bali Jatra'... this Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations..."

The Prime Minister highlighted that Covid pandemic had cropped up hurdles but now after a couple of years, the Bali Jatra Mahotsav is being celebrated on a grand scale with mass participation.

He further said that soon you will be able to see the photos of the Mahotsav on the internet.

As PM Modi mentioned about the Bali Yatra, Odisha's renowned Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik thanked the Prime Minister.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you PM Modi for speaking about the glorious history of #Baliyatra at #Cuttack in Odisha and the maritime legacy of trade and traditions with India and #Indonesea in Bali."

Bali Jatra is a major Boita Bandana festival held at Odisha's Cuttack on Kartik Purnima (full moon night).

The festival is considered to be one of Asia's largest open trade fair and is held in Odisha at Gadagadia Ghata of the Mahanadi river.

The purpose of this festival is to mark the day when ancient Sadhabas -- Odia mariners -- would set sail to distant lands of Bali, as well as Java for trade and cultural expansion.

