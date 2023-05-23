G20 meet: 'World wants India to host such events,' Manoj Sinha hits back at Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jammu and Kashmir governor Manoj Sinha

G20 meet: Hitting back at Pakistan which has accused India of 'abusing' G20 presidency with the Kashmir meet, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that 'it is a matter of pride for us'. Addressing the inaugural session of the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries at the SKICC, the presence of UN representatives indicates that the world wants India to host such events.

Talking about today's Jammu Kashmir, Sinha said, "Schools & colleges remain open allowing youth to focus on career building. Today’s Jammu Kashmir is not a land of hartals or stone pelters. It’s a land of peace and prosperity that responsible & responsive administration is trying too hard to bring into the lives of the people. We hosted over 18 million tourists last year which was unparalleled since independence. After three decades, the new Film Policy, modern infrastructure and ease of doing business have made Jammu & Kashmir a favourite destination for shooting films."

"G20 presidency is a matter of pride for us. The presence of UN representatives here indicates that the world wants India to host such events," adds Sinha.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength around the meeting venue as well as elsewhere to keep a close vigil. Checkpoints have been erected at many places in the city here and security forces personnel were undertaking random checking and frisking of the vehicles to ensure that no subversive elements manage to enter the city.

