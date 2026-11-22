The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a regulatory sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The regulator said the sample failed to meet prescribed bromate limits, while a subsequent analysis by a referral laboratory detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

In a social media post on Sunday, the food regulator said the sample was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis. It clarified that the category under examination was "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)". The action follows laboratory findings that established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. FSSAI has now granted sanction to launch prosecution against the company. The sanction allows prosecution proceedings to be initiated and should not be confused with a court finding of guilt.

Why has FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri?

According to FSSAI, the regulatory sample collected from Bisleri International's premises was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits. It was consequently declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006. The company appealed against the initial findings, following which the sample was referred to a Referral Food Laboratory for further analysis.

The referral laboratory also declared the sample unsafe, citing the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the law. Based on the laboratory reports, FSSAI sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI takes action against other food companies

In the same social media post, the regulator said it had also sanctioned prosecution against several other companies. These include Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery.FSSAI has also suspended the licences of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store for non-compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

Separately, the regulator has issued a product recall order against Asha Confectionery. The company has been directed to withdraw its pre-packaged chocolate-filled cookies from the market after the products were found unsafe. The actions form part of the regulator's wider enforcement measures against food business operators (FBOs).

FSSAI steps up enforcement against food businesses

FSSAI said it has intensified enforcement action against food business operators and e-commerce companies during the current calendar year. The regulator has also taken action against manufacturers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages as part of its enforcement efforts.

The latest actions include prosecution sanctions, licence suspensions and product recall orders against companies found to be in violation of food safety requirements. The case involving Bisleri follows the testing of a regulatory sample and a subsequent referral laboratory assessment. The prosecution sanction marks the next step in the legal process under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

(With inputs from PTI)

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