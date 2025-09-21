From 'will go to war' to 'needs major reform': Elon Musk's shifting stance on H-1B visas Elon Musk's contradictory stance on H-1B visas has resurfaced as President Trump stuns the tech world with a $100,000 annual fee hike and a new Gold Card visa program.

New Delhi:

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s old tweets on the H-1B visa program have resurfaced, going viral amid President Donald Trump’s dramatic hike in visa fees. Musk, who immigrated from South Africa, has long acknowledged that the H-1B system made his US journey possible, crediting it with bringing in “critical people” who helped build his companies.

Yet, his position has not always been consistent. While at one point Musk vowed to “go to war” to defend the program, hours later, he labelled it “broken” and in urgent need of “major reform.” He even suggested raising minimum salaries and imposing annual maintenance costs to make hiring overseas talent more expensive than employing Americans domestically.

Trump's $100,000 fee shock

On Friday, President Trump signed a proclamation raising the annual H-1B visa fee for high-skilled foreign workers from $215 to $100,000. The move, the most dramatic overhaul in decades, has rattled the global tech sector and especially Indian professionals, who account for the majority of H-1B holders.

Trump defended the measure as a way to prioritise domestic jobs. “The incentive is to hire American workers,” he said, while insisting that companies would still have access to “truly extraordinary people” from abroad.

A political and tech flashpoint

The H-1B visa program, designed for speciality occupations like software engineers, program managers, and IT professionals, has long been a cornerstone of the U.S. tech ecosystem. With visas valid for three years and renewable for another three, it has enabled U.S. firms to attract global talent critical to innovation.

Now, Trump's fee increase threatens to reshape hiring practices and could, critics argue, push talent to other countries. Musk’s flip-flop on the matter underscores the larger tension: balancing America’s reliance on foreign expertise with political demands to protect domestic workers.

Gold card visa program unveiled

Alongside the fee hike, the administration announced the Trump Gold Card visa program, including Gold and Platinum Cards for individuals and a Corporate Gold Card for businesses. The scheme promises “exclusive privileges” but seeks to replace traditional employment-based visas that once provided pathways to citizenship for scientists, professors, artists, and athletes.

As legal battles loom, Trump’s sweeping immigration changes and Musk’s wavering stance highlight how the fight over America’s workforce—and its global competitiveness—is only intensifying.