From Tokyo tycoon to Kanwariya: Who is Hoshi Takayuki, Japanese business man turns into a Shiva devotee Takayuki once owned a successful chain of 15 beauty product stores in Tokyo, but a life-changing trip to Tamil Nadu two decades ago altered his path forever.

Among the sea of devotees during this year’s Kanwar Yatra, one face stands out, that of Hoshi Takayuki, a 41-year-old man from Japan who left behind a thriving business empire to walk barefoot as a devotee of Lord Shiva. Now known by his spiritual name Bala Kumbha Gurumuni, Takayuki is on a remarkable journey of spiritual rediscovery in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Takayuki once owned a successful chain of 15 beauty product stores in Tokyo, but a life-changing trip to Tamil Nadu two decades ago altered his path forever. During that visit, he underwent Nadi astrology, an ancient South Indian practice based on palm-leaf manuscripts, where he was told he had lived a past life in the Himalayas as a spiritual seeker and was destined to follow the Hindu path.

Shortly after returning to Japan, he had a vivid dream. “I saw myself in Uttarakhand in a past life,” he told Times of India during his journey to Dehradun. “That dream changed everything.”

Embracing the life of a Sadhu

Inspired by this spiritual revelation, Hoshi handed over his business to his followers and fully immersed himself in a life of devotion. Today, he lives as a Hindu monk, wearing saffron robes and walking barefoot alongside Indian pilgrims. He has even converted his Tokyo home into a Shiva temple and built another nearby shrine dedicated to the deity.

He frequently travels between India and Japan, spreading the teachings of Lord Shiva and leading a group of Japanese disciples — 20 of whom are accompanying him this year on the Kanwar Yatra. The pilgrimage involves collecting holy Ganga water and offering it to Lord Shiva during the sacred month of Saawan.

Giving back: Food camp in Dehradun

As part of his pilgrimage, Takayuki recently hosted a two-day food camp in Dehradun, serving free meals to fellow kanwariyas. “It’s a small way to serve Lord Shiva and the people walking in his name,” he said.

Takayuki’s spiritual mission goes beyond just pilgrimages. According to his friend Ramesh Sundriyal, a Japan-based Indian from Pauri Garhwal, Hoshi has purchased 35 acres of land in Puducherry to build a grand Shiva temple. He also plans to set up an ashram in Uttarakhand, which he considers his spiritual home.

“I feel deeply attached to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I believe I spent my past life here and am still searching for my village in the hills,” Takayuki said.