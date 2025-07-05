'From the people of India to..': Why a chair made PM Modi emotional in Trinidad & Tobago parliament While speaking in the Parliament, PM Narendra Modi said he felt deeply emotional when he read the words on the Speaker's Chair.

Port of Spain:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen getting emotional during his address to the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday. Midway into the speech, PM Modi recalled India's historic ties to the Caribbean nation and the deep-rooted bonds the two nations share, which have only gone "strength to strength".

A moment came when the prime minister read the words written on the Speaker's chair: "From the people of India to the people of Trinidad & Tobago".

Why a chair made PM Modi emotional

He said that the Speaker's chair is not just a piece of furniture. It represents the friendship, trust, and strong democratic bond between the two countries. He added that, "reading this made me feel emotional, as it reflects the relationship of trust and friendship between the two nations."

The chair was gifted by India to the country in 1968 and serves as a symbol of lasting ties and deep friendship between the two nations.

During his address, the prime minister said he is humbled to the first Prime Minister of India to be able to speak in this iconic Red House as he highlighted the historic connection between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

'First Indians arrived here 180 years ago'

"180 years ago, the first Indians arrived on this land after a long and hard journey, oceans away. The Indian beats blended beautifully with the Caribbean rhythm... From politics to poetry, cricket to commerce - they contribute to every field,"

He further emphasised that the deep-rooted bonds between the two countries as modern nations have gone from strength to strength.

Underlining the close ties between the two democracies, aptly reflected in the Speaker’s Chair gifted by India, Prime Minister called for further enhancing bilateral parliamentary exchanges.

Expressing delight at the significant presence of women parliamentarians in the House, he highlighted the historic step taken by India to reserve 33% seats for women in Parliament and State Legislatures. He also elaborated on women leaders taking lead at the grassroots level in India, and in this context, mentioned about the 1.5 million elected women powering local governance institutions in the country.