From Shiv Sena to AIADMK: Winners and losers of India's party split wars as TMC faces fresh division

New Delhi:

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has faced a split, with nearly 59 MLAs reportedly backing ousted leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha. With their support, the rebel faction is said to have garnered the backing of 59 legislators. Ritabrata Banerjee reached the West Bengal Assembly with a letter signed by the disgruntled legislators and handed it over to the Speaker.

In the recent Assembly elections, the TMC won 80 seats. Under India's anti-defection law, a split requires the support of at least two-thirds of a party's legislators. In TMC's case, this threshold stands at 54 MLAs. Therefore, if 59 legislators break away from Mamata Banerjee and form a separate group, they would be protected from disqualification under the anti-defection law and would retain their Assembly membership. The breakaway faction could also stake a claim to the party and its election symbol.

Notably, this is not the first time Indian politics has witnessed a battle over the ownership of a political party and its symbol. Several such disputes in the past have reached the doors of Assembly Speakers, Election Commission and even the courts. While some rebel factions have successfully established their claim, others have failed in their attempts.

Recent successful and unsuccessful bids to take over the party

Shiv Sena- The split in Shiv Sena occurred in 2022 after internal disagreements over leadership and alliances. A faction led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against party chief Uddhav Thackeray, arguing that the party had moved away from its traditional ideology by siding with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra.

Shinde’s group gained the support of most Shiv Sena legislators, leading to the collapse of the Thackeray government. Later, election authorities recognised Shinde’s faction as the official Shiv Sena and awarded it the party’s traditional name and symbol, while Thackeray’s group continued as a separate political organisation.

NCP- The split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) occurred in 2023 when senior leader Ajit Pawar broke away from the party led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar and several legislators joined the government headed by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra, creating two rival factions. Both groups claimed to be the real NCP, leading to a legal and political battle over the party name and symbol. In 2024, India’s election authorities recognised Ajit Pawar’s faction as the official NCP, while Sharad Pawar’s group continued as a separate political organisation.

AIADMK- The split in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was mainly between O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) after the death of J Jayalalithaa in 2016. Initially, they shared leadership to keep the party united. Over time, disagreements emerged over control of the party and its future direction.

In 2022, the AIADMK's General Council backed EPS as the sole leader, abolishing the dual-leadership model. OPS challenged this decision in court, leading to a prolonged legal and political battle. Eventually, court rulings and party support strengthened EPS’s position, while OPS and his supporters were sidelined from the party leadership.

LJP- Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, experienced a major split in 2021 following his death in 2020. The division emerged between his son Chirag Paswan and uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, each asserting leadership of the party. The Election Commission recognised the Paras-led faction as the official LJP, while Chirag Paswan formed the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

However, the party symbol remained frozen, so this could not be treated as a clear organisational split. Instead, both factions were allotted separate symbols for identification.

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