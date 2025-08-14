From Partition horrors to Pakistan's Independence Day: Know what happened on August 14 Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: August 14 is observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to commemorate the "struggles and sacrifices" of millions who were displaced and lost their lives during the Partition.

August 14, 1947, is a date that can never be forgotten in the history of the Indian subcontinent. On this day, India was divided, and a new nation emerged on the world map by the name of Pakistan. The partition of the country changed the lives of crores of people forever. Millions of people were displaced, and the country suffered the sting of the largest communal riots of the century. The events that took place on this day changed the geography and history of South Asia.

India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on August 14 every year to commemorate the "struggles and sacrifices" of millions who were displaced and lost their lives during the country's partition in 1947. Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947. Millions of people were displaced, and lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

Major happenings of August 14, 1947

On August 14, 1947, India's last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, traveled to Karachi, where he addressed Pakistan's Constituent Assembly. During this, the formal process of transfer of power was completed. Karachi was declared the capital of the new nation. Later, Islamabad was made the capital.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was sworn in as Pakistan's first Governor-General. With this swearing in, the 'Dominion of Pakistan' (which included West Pakistan and East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh) officially came into existence within the British Commonwealth.

Even before the formal announcement of partition, large-scale migration and communal violence had begun, reaching its peak on August 14. A mass exodus of Hindus from Pakistan was underway, with countless displaced families bearing the trauma of leaving their homes behind.

It was the largest migration in human history, with millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims forced to seek safety in the newly divided nations. Migrants traveling by trains, bullock carts, or on foot often faced brutal attacks, leading to horrific bloodshed.

At the time, British India consisted of 565 princely states, most of which had decided whether to join India or Pakistan by August 14. But the fate of major princely states like Jammu and Kashmir, Hyderabad, and Junagadh was still uncertain, which later became the cause of major controversy.

While Pakistan marked its independence on August 14, preparations were in full swing in Delhi for India's first Independence Day the following day on August 15.

While August 14 was the day for Pakistan to establish itself on the world geography as a new nation, for millions of people, it was a day of partition, displacement,and violence. The events that took place on August 14 permanently changed the geography and history of South Asia.

During his second term in the year 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to observe the August 14 as Partition Horror Memorial Day. On August 14, 2021, a gazette was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stating that 14 August is declared as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the present and future generations of India of the torture and suffering suffered by the people during the Partition.

